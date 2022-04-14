Bud’s PowerSports 2022 photo

(L-R): Kevin, Damian, Johnna, Kyle, Mike, Nikol, Ryne, Dylan, Ian, Micah, Derreck, John & Koleen (owners), Lee, James, Bethany, Dustin. Not pictured: Don and Chase.

 Contributed photo

Bud’s PowerSports specializes in new and pre-owned Polaris, Can-am, Ski-Doo, and Stihl products. We offer repair service, parts and accessories in store, as well as large selection Klim, 509, FXR, and FLY riding gear. Bud’s PowerSports is located at 106 Airport Rd – 1 mile south of Cottonwood on HWY 95.

Business hours are Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.-noon.

Call: 208-962-3211

For new products and special deals, find and like us on Facebook.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments