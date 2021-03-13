Bud’s PowerSports specializes in new and pre-owned Polaris, Can-am, Ski-Doo, and Stihl products. We offer repair service, parts and accessories in store, as well as large selection Klim, 509, FXR, and FLY riding gear.
Bud’s PowerSports is located at 106 Airport Rd – 1 mile
south of Cottonwood on HWY 95.
Business hours are Monday – Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to noon.
Call: 208-962-3211
For new products and special deals like and follow us on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.