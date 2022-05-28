Chris and Rachel Young photo

Chris and Rachel Young with their children.

Safety. Security. Confidence. Reveal the unknown with a home inspection.

C & R Home Inspections provides professional buyer and seller home inspection services in Grangeville, Cottonwood, Ferdinand, Kamiah, Kooskia, Elk City, White Bird, Riggins, and surrounding communities. We also do Manufactured Home Permanent Foundation Certifications. We have the experience and knowledge to give you a clear look at the current condition of your home or prospective home.

Chris and Rachel Young, certified home inspectors.

Call 208-290-6019

crhomeinspections@outlook.com

www.crhomeinspections.com

