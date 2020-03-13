C & R Home Inspections provides professional buyer and seller home inspection services in Grangeville, Cottonwood, Ferdinand, Kamiah, Kooskia, Elk City, White Bird, Riggins, and the surrounding communities. We have the experience and knowledge to give you a clear look at the current condition of your home or prospective home.
Call: 208-983-0284 or 208-290-6019
Find us at: crhomeinspections@outlook.com or www.crhomeinspections.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.