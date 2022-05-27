“Where The Good Times Roll OOOOOO"
Check Facebook for hours and upcoming events. Call for open times and birthday party availabilities.
Bowling for Bucks on Saturdays: Check in at 6:00 — bowling starts at 6:30
40+ ways to win money!
101 W. North St., Grangeville, ID 83530
Call 904-654-3606
website https://www.camaslanes.com/
