Offering a wide range of counseling services for all ages focusing on independence and recovery based treatment.
•Individual Psychotherapy (Adults & Children) • Family/Parenting Counseling • Couples Counseling
• Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) • Dialectical Behavioral Therapy TM (DBT)
•Trauma Informed Care • Assessments & Referrals • Moral Reconation Therapy TM (MRT) • Community Based
Rehabilitation Services & Life Skills Training • Case Management • Anger Management • Relapse Prevention
• Substance Abuse Disorder Treatment & Groups • EMDR Trained Therapist
• ADIS/DUI Classes • GAIN Assessments & DUI Evaluations
304 N. State St. Grangeville, ID
Call: 208-983-0235
www.CamasProfessionalCounseling.com
WE ACCEPT MOST FORMS OF INSURANCE AND PRIVATE PAY - INCLUDING MEDICAID, MEDICARE, BLUE CROSS, REGENCE, BPA AND EAP.
