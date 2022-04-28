Camas Prairie Eye Clinic 2022 photo

Camas Prairie Eye Clinic, located at 405 E. Main Street in Grangeville, ID is committed to providing excellence of quality an service to each of our patients. We are a family oriented clinic and can treat patients less than one year of age. With more than 16 years experience, we value our “small town” personal relationships with our patients and strive to improve your quality of life and vision through comprehensive eye care. With the highest standard of care in mind, we provide you with an experience to meet all your vision care needs. See us for all your vision needs. We also provide after hours eye emergencies.

  • Comprehensive Eye Exams
  • Diabetic Eye Exams
  • Treatment and management of Macular Degeneration and Glaucoma
  • Chronic Dry Eye Specialist
  • Specialty soft and hard (RGP) Contact Lens fitting
  • Pediatric eye exams (Less than one year old ok!)
  • Emergency foreign body removal
  • Treatment of red eye infections

Call 208-983-3732

www.camaseyes.com

