Come see our state-of-the-art clinic!
Services offered include:
- Comprehensive eye exams
- Diabetic eye exams
- Treatment and management of Macular Degeneration and Glaucoma
- Chronic dry eye specialist
- Specialty soft and hard (RGP) contact lens fitting
- Pediatric eye exams (less than one year old ok)
- Emergency foreign body removal
- Treatment of red eye infections
405 E. Main Street, Grangeville
Call: 208-983-3732
Find us online: www.camaseyes.com
