Camas Eye clinic staff

Holly Clark, Dr. Jill Lane, Loni Cox, Hannah Jackson, Darcy Goins.

Come see our state-of-the-art clinic!

Services offered include:

  • Comprehensive eye exams
  • Diabetic eye exams
  • Treatment and management of Macular Degeneration and Glaucoma
  • Chronic dry eye specialist
  • Specialty soft and hard (RGP) contact lens fitting
  • Pediatric eye exams (less than one year old ok)
  • Emergency foreign body removal
  • Treatment of red eye infections

405 E. Main Street, Grangeville

Call: 208-983-3732

Find us online: www.camaseyes.com

