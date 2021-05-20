Camas Prairie Insurance staff 2021 photo

Robert, Ray, Josh, Lacy, Dominic, Krista, Dustin and Jenny. Not pictured: Gina.

Camas Prairie Insurance has two offices to serve the Camas Prairie. Both the Cottonwood office and Grangeville office offer all lines of insurance including medical insurance, Medicare supplements, auto, home, life, farm and business insurance. The team at Camas Prairie is excited to speak with you about protecting you, your family, and your farm or business.

Call either office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with all of your insurance needs. You can reach the Cottonwood office at 208-962-5371 or the Grangeville office at 208-983-1238.

