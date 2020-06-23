The Camas Prairie Preschool is a non-profit parent co-op. It has been investing in the area youth and families for 40 years, making it the oldest secular Early Childhood Learning Center in Grangeville.
We strive to meet the needs of each child through play and experimental learning, while fostering the joy of learning, to assure your child is academically prepared.
Classes offered:
Monday-Friday: 8:30 - 11:30 a.m.
3- & 4-year olds: Tuesday and Thursday
4- & 5-year olds: Monday, Wednesday and Friday
5 days a week classes are available. PM's possible. Contact for more info.
105 N. Myrtle, PO Box 34, Grangeville ID 83530
Call: 208-983-5219
Find us online: cp.preschool@outlook.com or www.camasprairiepreschool.com
