Offering a wide range of counseling services for all ages focusing on independence and recovery based treatment.
We accept most forms of insurance and private pay - Including Medicaid, Medicare, Blue Cross, Regence, BPA and EAP.
- Individual Psychotherapy (Adults and Children)
- Family/Parenting Counseling
- Couples Couseling
- Play/Art/Sand Therapy
- Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
- Dialectical Behavioral Therapy TM (DBT)
- Trauma Informed Care
- Assessments and Referrals
- Moral Reconation Therapy TM (MRT)
- Community Based Rehabilitation and Life Skills Training
- Case Management
- Relapse Prevention
- Substance Abuse Disorder Treatment and Groups
- EMDR Trained Therapist
- ADIS/DUI Classes
- GAIN Assessment and DUI Evaluations
- Recovery Coach/Peer Specialist Services
304 N. State St., Grangeville, ID
Call: 208-983-0235
Website: www.CamasProfessionalCounseling.com
