Offering a wide range of counseling services for all ages focusing on independence and recovery based treatment.

•Individual Psychotherapy (Adults & Children)

• Family/Parenting Counseling

• Couples Counseling

• Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

• Dialectical Behavioral Therapy TM (DBT)

•Trauma Informed Care

• Assessments & Referrals

• Moral Reconation Therapy TM (MRT)

• Community Based Rehabilitation Services & Life Skills Training

• Case Management

• Anger Management

• Relapse Prevention

• Substance Abuse Disorder Treatment & Groups

• EMDR Trained Therapist

• ADIS/DUI Classes

• GAIN Assessments & DUI Evaluations

304 N. State St., Grangeville, ID

Call: 208-983-0235

We accept most forms of insurance or private pay, including Medicaid, Medicare, Blue Cross, Regence, BPA and EAP.

Website: www.CamasProfessionalCounseling.com

