Cameron Dannar Landscaping looks forward to providing customers with quality service and results. 25yrs of experience in the Landscape field. Equipment necessary to complete large or small jobs.
The environment and micro climates we have on the Camas Prairie and surrounding areas can create a challenge for determining what plant/product to choose and properly install to achieve a successful landscape project. Don’t waste your time and money guessing, call Cameron.
Offering landscape installation and renovation, retaining walls and patios, lawn and landscape irrigation and more!
Cameron Dannar
- Email camerondannar@gmail.com or call 208-451-0160
- Certificate of Environmental Horticulture - Lake WA Tech
