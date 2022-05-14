Cedar Creek Creations logo
Contributed logo

We can add names, logos or graphics to:

  • Shirts
  • Hats
  • Jackets
  • Sweatshirts
  • Bags
  • Mugs & Water Bottles
  • and more

Offering:

  • Screen Printing
  • Embroidery
  • Trophies & Awards
  • Full-color Direct-to-Garment
  • Printing

Call 208-935-1800

206 Fir Street, Kamiah

Owners are Kristina and Bryan Wilkins

