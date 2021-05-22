Cedar Creek Creations logo

We can add names, logos or graphics to:

  • Shirts
  • Hats
  • Jackets
  • Sweatshirts
  • Bags
  • Mugs & Water Bottles and more!

Offering:

  • Screen Printing
  • Embroidery
  • Trophies & Awards
  • Full-color
  • Direct-to-Garment
  • Printing

Kristina and Bryan Wilkins - Owners

206 Fir Street, Kamiah

208-935-1800

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments