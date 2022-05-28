Central Idaho Properties, LLC

Central Idaho Properties, LLC has been helping buyers and sellers with all their real estate needs since 2008. Central Idaho Properties agents have the knowledge and experience both buyers and sellers look for when needing professional assistance. Central Idaho Properties listings are advertised on their website; CentralIdahoProperties.com, along with List HUB, Zillow, Trulia, Realtor.com, Homes & Land and many more.

Their agents believe in treating their clients and customers as they would like to be treated, with respect and honesty. They want to call you a friend long after your real estate transaction has closed. All agents are members of the Lewis Clark Association of Realtors, Intermountain MLS (Boise) and National Association of Realtors. Their office is located at 215 North Junction, Grangeville, ID 83530

Call 208-983-5263

