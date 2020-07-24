Central Idaho Properties, llc has been helping buyers and sellers with all their real estate needs since 2008. Central Idaho Properties agents have knowledge and experience both buyers and sellers look for when needing professional assistance.
Central Idaho Properties listings are advertised on their website CentralIdahoProperties.com, along with Zillow, Trulia, Realtor.com, Homes & Land and hundreds of other sites. Their agents believe in treating their clients and customers as they would like to be treated, with respect and honesty. All agents are members of the Lewis Clark Assoc. of Realtors, Intermountain MLS [Boise] & National Association of Realtors.
34 Highway 95 North, Grangeville, ID
Call: 208-983-5263
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.