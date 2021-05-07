To see all of IMLS Listings visit CentralIdahoProperties.com.
208-983-5263
RaWanda Goehring - Owner, 208-983-3517
Todd Stenzel - Realtor, 208-983-6033
Cindy Hake - Realtor, 208-983-7344
Travis Goehring - Realtor, 208-507-0432
Madison Pecarovich - Realtor, 208-507-8384
Central Idaho Properties, LLC has been helping buyers and sellers with all their real estate needs since 2008. Central Idaho Properties agents have the knowledge and experience both sellers and buyers look for when needing professional assistance. Central Idaho Properties listings are advertised on their website; CentralIdahoProperties.com, along with List HUB, Zillow, Trulia, Realtor.com, Homes and Land and many more. Their agents believe in treating their clients and customers as they would like to be treated, with respect and honesty. They want to call you a friend long after your real estate transaction has closed. All agents are members of the Lewis Clark Association of Realtors, International MLS (Boise) and National Association of Realtors. Their office is located at 215 North Junction, Grangeville, ID 83530.
