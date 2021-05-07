Central Idaho Properties logo

To see all of IMLS Listings visit CentralIdahoProperties.com.

208-983-5263

RaWanda Goehring - Owner, 208-983-3517

Todd Stenzel - Realtor, 208-983-6033

Cindy Hake - Realtor, 208-983-7344

Travis Goehring - Realtor, 208-507-0432

Madison Pecarovich - Realtor, 208-507-8384

Central Idaho Properties, LLC has been helping buyers and sellers with all their real estate needs since 2008. Central Idaho Properties agents have the knowledge and experience both sellers and buyers look for when needing professional assistance. Central Idaho Properties listings are advertised on their website; CentralIdahoProperties.com, along with List HUB, Zillow, Trulia, Realtor.com, Homes and Land and many more. Their agents believe in treating their clients and customers as they would like to be treated, with respect and honesty. They want to call you a friend long after your real estate transaction has closed. All agents are members of the Lewis Clark Association of Realtors, International MLS (Boise) and National Association of Realtors. Their office is located at 215 North Junction, Grangeville, ID 83530.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.