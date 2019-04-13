Century 21 - Tammy Carey

For Tammy Carey, real estate is her passion, but in her "free time" she serves at the local VFW and is an avid snowmobile enthusiast and competitive mounted shooter, with her horse, Loco.

Tammy: 208-827-7014
Century 21 - Holly Weeks

When Holly Weeks is not killing it in the real estate biz, she enjoys spending time in the great outdoors of Idaho, where she was born and raised. You'll find Holly fishing any nearby river with her dogs.

Holly: 208-816-0476

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.