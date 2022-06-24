Christ the King Daycare image
Contributed image

Quality, year-round Catholic daycare in new space with twice the area.

  • Open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday
  • Licensed and ICCP provider
  • Open through the summer for children up to 12 years old
  • Competitive rates

Call today at 208-962-3363

daycare@johnbosco.org

