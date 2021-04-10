Church of the Nazarene 2021 staff photo

L-R: Associate Pastor Mary Bales, Office Administrator Leslie Vopat and Senior Pastor Ben Boeckel.

515 W. North 2nd St.

Call: 208-983-0552

Worship Service: Sunday mornings 9 a.m. followed by fellowship and Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m.

Search Grangeville Nazarene on Facebook.

Office hours: Tues.-Thurs. 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Parsonage: 208-983-2144

E-mail: pastor@grangevillenazarene.org.

“Knowing Jesus, Loving All”

Church Website: www.grangevillenazarene.org.

Church E-mail: office@grangevillechurchofthenazarene.org.

