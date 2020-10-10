Worship Service: Sundays at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship and Sunday School for all ages at 10:30 a.m.
515 W. North 2nd St., Grangeville, ID
Pastor Ben Boeckel
Office hours: Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Call: 208-983-0552
Church email: office@grangevillechurchofthenazarine.org
Website: www.grangevillenazarine.org
Parsonage: 208-983-2144
Pastor's email: pastor@grangevillenazarine.org
Find Church of the Nazarene on Facebook.
