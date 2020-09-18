City Electric has the experience and equipment to do the job right, providing professional quality service since 1946.
City Electric is an Electrical Contractor licensed in the state of Idaho. It serves all of Idaho, with the main office located in Cottonwood. They specialize in any size of projects in the residential, commercial and industrial fields and have the right equipment for any job.
Skid Steer loader with pole auger/trencher and mini excavator for digging. Overhead bucket truck for any aerial work and a digger, derrick truck for setting power poles.
413 Main St., Cottonwood, ID
Phone: 208-962-3941
Fax: 208-962-3692
Cell: 208-451-5414
Email: Don@cityelectricid.com
Website: www.cityelectriid.com
