City Electric

City Electric is an Electrical Contractor licensed in the State of Idaho. It serves all of Idaho, with the main office located in Cottonwood. They specialize in any size of projects in the residential, commercial and industrial fields and have the right equipment for any job. Skid Steer loader with pole auger/trencher and a mini excavator for digging, Overhead bucket truck for any aerial work and a digger, derrick truck for setting power poles.

City Electric has the experience and equipment to do the job right, providing professional quality service since 1946.

413 Main St. Cottonwood, ID 

Phone 208-962-3941

Fax 208-962-3692

Cell 208-451-5414

www.cityelectricid.com or Don@cityelectricid.com

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments