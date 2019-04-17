Clearwater Barns, owned by David Kurtz, builds a wide variety of chicken coops, horse barns, playhouses, greenhouses, garden sheds, ATV sheds, utility sheds, hunting cabins, garages and pool houses. The buildings can be insulted and wired for your convenience. The buildings can include ramps for ATVs or lawnmowers, lofts, flower boxes, shutters, cupolas, weather vanes and more.
Our goal is to provide both a superior customer experience and tremendous value for our customers. Kurtz has more than 20 years of experience in the building trade, constructing buildings and shelters. Clearwater Barns is a family owned business. The family's number one priority is to live a life that is pleasing to God, where honesty and integrity are a must.
Clearwater Barns has been delivering results since we opened in 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.