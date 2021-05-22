Our goal is to provide both a superior customer experience and tremendous value for our customers. We bring these quality barns and sheds to the Inland Northwest Marketplace with 20+ years of experience in the building trade, constructing buildings and shelters. Clearwater Barns, LLC is a family owned business. Our number one priority is to live a life that is pleasing to God, where honesty, and integrity are a must.
We enjoy building a quality product that we are happy to put our name on, and that we can be confident that our customers will enjoy for many years. Clearwater Barns, LLC has been delivering results since we opened in 2012.
Offering:
- Horse barns
- Playhouses
- Greenhouses
- Garden sheds
- ATV sheds
- Utility sheds
- Hunting cabins
- Garages
- Pool houses
- Free quotes
Additional options:
- Wired for your convenience
- Ramps for your ATV or lawnmower
- Lofts
- Flower boxes
- Shutters
- Cupolas
- Weather vanes
1123 Highway 13, Grangeville, ID
208-451-4393
