Offering:
- No more refill hassles
- No medication sorting
- No more medication schedule/time confusion
- Get a month supply
- Easily take you meds on the go
Immunizations: Shingles, pneumonia, tetanus, whooping cough and influenza.
COVID Vaccines
- Available for adults 18+
- Moderna (available both Clearwater Canyon Pharmacy and Hells Canyon Pharmacy)
- Janssen (Hells Canyon Pharmacy only)
- Book your vaccine online
13020 U.S. HWY 12, Orofino, ID
Located next door to Barney's Harvest Foods and the Liquor Store on Highway 12
Call 208-476-0110
