Offering family medical care, surgical services and OB care among many other services!
Hospital 476-4555
Orofino Clinic 476-5777
Pioneer Clinic 464-2578
CVH Physical Therapy 476-9284
Offering family medical care, surgical services and OB care among many other services!
Hospital 476-4555
Orofino Clinic 476-5777
Pioneer Clinic 464-2578
CVH Physical Therapy 476-9284
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.