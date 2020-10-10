Mission: To make a healthy difference in people's lives.
We're going farther so you don't have to.
Quality * Hospitality * Respect *Justice * Stewardship * Teamwork * Joy
Offering family medical care, surgical services, and OB care among many other services!
- Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics
Hospital: 476-4555
Kooskia Medical Center: 926-7801
Orofino Health Center: 476-5777
Pioneer Medical Center: 464-2578
CVHC Physical Therapy: 476-9284
Website: www.smh-cvhc.org
- St. Mary's Hospital and Clinics
Hospital: 962-3251
Cottonwood Medical Center: 962-3267
Kamiah Medical Clinic: 935-2585
Nezperce Medical Clinic: 937-2496
Craigmont Medical Clinic: 924-5504
Grangeville Medical Clinic: 983-6027
Kamiah Physical Therapy: 935-0367
Grangeville Physical Therapy: 983-2241
Cottonwood Physical Therapy: 962-2326
Website: www.smh-cvhc.org
