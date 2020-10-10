Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics, St. Mary’s Hospital and Clinics

Mission: To make a healthy difference in people's lives.

We're going farther so you don't have to. 

Quality * Hospitality * Respect *Justice * Stewardship * Teamwork * Joy

Offering family medical care, surgical services, and OB care among many other services!

  • Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics

Hospital: 476-4555

Kooskia Medical Center: 926-7801

Orofino Health Center: 476-5777

Pioneer Medical Center: 464-2578

CVHC Physical Therapy: 476-9284

Website: www.smh-cvhc.org 

  • St. Mary's Hospital and Clinics

Hospital: 962-3251

Cottonwood Medical Center: 962-3267

Kamiah Medical Clinic: 935-2585

Nezperce Medical Clinic: 937-2496

Craigmont Medical Clinic: 924-5504

Grangeville Medical Clinic: 983-6027

Kamiah Physical Therapy: 935-0367

Grangeville Physical Therapy: 983-2241

Cottonwood Physical Therapy: 962-2326

Website: www.smh-cvhc.org

