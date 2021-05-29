Clearwater Valley Hospital and Clinics 2021 photo

Offering family medical care, surgical services and OB care among many other services.

  • Hospital 476-4555
  • Kooskia Medical Center 926-7801
  • Orofino Health Center 476-5777
  • Pioneer Medical Clinic 464-2578
  • CVHC Physical Therapy 476-9284
