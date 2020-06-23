Columbia Grain began operating in Grangeville and Cottonwood in February 1995. The office and staff at Grangeville originate local grain and provide settlements and market information, in addition to processing peas, lentils, flaxseed and certified seed.
Branch offices are located in Grangeville, Craigmont, Pullman and Central Ferry. The Grangeville branch office is located at 1010 Hill. Call 208-983-0540. The corporate office is in Clarkston at the Port of Wilma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.