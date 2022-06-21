Columbia Grain 2022 photo

Front: Sue Tacke, Christy McKinney. Back: Lafe Waller, Josh Hagen, Jesse Ingram, Chris Pierce, Brandon Rehder and Chad Paluh. Not picture: Brian Lorentz.

 Contributed photo

Columbia Grain began operating in Grangeville and Cottonwood in February 1995. The office and staff at Grangeville originate local grain and provide settlements and market information, in addition to processing peas, lentils, flaxseed and certified seed. Branch offices are located in Grangeville, Craigmont, Pullman, Central Ferry and Lind, WA. The Grangeville branch office is located at 1010 Hill, 208-983-0540. The river terminal is located at Wilma, WA.

