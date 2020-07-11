Cornerstone Learning Center pic

Roxanne Heath, Michelle Thanstrom, Mary Bales, Kristin Hauger, Carol Schmidt.

Now enrolling! 

This family-focused, nonprofit Christian program provides educational opportunities for students starting in preschool (age three) through third grade.

For information about class schedules, extended daycare, registration fees or other costs, please call Cornerstone Christian Learning Center at 208-983-0029 or staff representatives Mary Bales at 208-899-2962 or Kristin Hauger at 208-507-1889. Please leave a message if there is no answer and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

515 W. N. 2nd Street, Grangeville, ID (located downstairs at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene)

