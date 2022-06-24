Cornerstone Christian Learning Center 2022 photo

Back Row: Nikki Tarlton, Kori Parrish, Roxi Heath, Carol Schmidt, Liz Jackson. Front Row: Lynzie Sendra, Kristin Hauger, Michelle Thanstrom. Not Pictured: Heather Benefield, Heidi Wilder and Lisa Summers.

 Contributed photo

Continuously accepting applications! Located downstairs in the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene at 515 W. N. 2nd Street, Grangeville, ID

This family-focused, nonprofit Christian program provides educational opportunities for students starting in preschool (age three) through eighth grade. For information about class schedules, extended daycare, registration fees or other costs, please call Cornerstone Christian Learning Center at 208-983-0029, cclcadmin@grangevillenazarene.org, or Kristin Hauger at 208-507-1889. Please leave a message if there is no answer and your call will be returned as soon as possible.

