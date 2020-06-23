Serving the financial needs of North Central Idaho for more than 77 years. Member owned and operated. 

Offering: 

  • Share draft
  • Term shares
  • Debit cards
  • Credit cards
  • Auto loans
  • Home loans
  • Business loans
  • Traditional and Roth IRAs
  • Health savings accounts 
  • Online banking
  • E-Statements
  • Shared branching

Cottonwood Branch:

1606 Lewiston St.

Call: (208) 962-3451, or 877-920-0200

Open: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cottonwood Branch:

316 Main St. 

Call: (208) 962-3451, or 877-920-0200

Open: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Craigmont Branch:

221 Main St.

Call: (208) 924-0255, or 866-924-0225

Open: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Nezperce Branch: 

421 Oak St.

Call: (208) 937-9877, or 855-300-8497

Open: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Kooskia Branch:

1 Main Street

Call: (208) 926-0089

Open: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

