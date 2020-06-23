Serving the financial needs of North Central Idaho for more than 77 years. Member owned and operated.
Offering:
- Share draft
- Term shares
- Debit cards
- Credit cards
- Auto loans
- Home loans
- Business loans
- Traditional and Roth IRAs
- Health savings accounts
- Online banking
- E-Statements
- Shared branching
Cottonwood Branch:
1606 Lewiston St.
Call: (208) 962-3451, or 877-920-0200
Open: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
316 Main St.
Call: (208) 962-3451, or 877-920-0200
Open: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Craigmont Branch:
221 Main St.
Call: (208) 924-0255, or 866-924-0225
Open: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Nezperce Branch:
421 Oak St.
Call: (208) 937-9877, or 855-300-8497
Open: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kooskia Branch:
1 Main Street
Call: (208) 926-0089
Open: Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
