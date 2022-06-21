Cottonwood Community Federal Credit Union image
Contributed image

Serving the financial needs of North Central Idaho for more than 79 years. Member owned and operated.

  • Share Draft
  • Term Shares
  • Debit Cards
  • Credit Cards
  • Auto Loans
  • Home Loans
  • Business Loans Traditional and Roth IRAs
  • Health Savings Accounts
  • Online Banking
  • E-Statements
  • Shared Branching

COTTONWOOD BRANCH

1606 Lewiston St.

208-962-3451, 877-920-0200

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

COTTONWOOD BRANCH

316 Main St..

208-962-3451, 877-920-0200

Monday-Friday 8am-5pm

CRAIGMONT BRANCH

221 Main St.

208-924-0255, 866-924-0225

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

NEZPERCE BRANCH

410 Oak Street

208-937-9877, 855-300-8497

Monday-Friday 9am-5pm

KOOSKIA BRANCH

1 Main St.

208-926-0089

Monday-Friday 9am-5p,

