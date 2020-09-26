Cottonwood Livestock Auction

Back: Dennis Rowland, Helen Rowland, DVM, (owners); Tara Rowland (owner); Jean Spencer (office manager). Seated: Brent Rowland (owner); and Laura Herndon (sale clerk).

Cottonwood Livestock Auction, owned by Dennis and Helen Rowland, has been serving the surrounding area since 1998. The Rowlands specialize in livestock sales, and sale days are Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Cottonwood Livestock Auction also provides a custom feedlot. Don't miss their annual Farm and Livestock Equipment Consignment Sale the first Saturday in June. 

2151 Hwy 95 North 

Call: 208-983-7400 (Dennis); 208-451-4415 (Brent); or 208-962-3284 (main office). 

Visit online: www.cottonwoodlivestock.com

