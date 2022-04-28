Cottonwood Livestock Auction

Back: Dennis Rowland, Helen Rowland, DVM, (owners); Tara Rowland (owner); Jean Spencer (office manager). Seated: Brent Rowland (owner); and Laura Herndon (sale clerk).

 Contributed photo

Cottonwood Livestock Auction, owned by Dennis and Helen Rowland, has been serving the surrounding area since 1998. The Rowlands specialize in livestock sales, and sale days are Friday at 12:30 p.m. Cottonwood Livestock Auction also provides a custom feedlot. Don’t miss their annual Farm and Livestock Equipment Consignment Sale the first Saturday in June.

Find Cottonwood Livestock Auction at 2151 Hwy 95 North, or contact them by phone: Dennis: 208-983-7400; Brent Rowland: 208-451-4415, or the main office at 208-962-3284.

Visit Cottonwood Livestock Auction online at: www.cottonwoodlivestock.com

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments