Cottonwood Veterinary Service staff photo

L-R: Briana Ousnamer, Judy Klapprich, Jamie VonBargen, Helen Rowland - DVM (owner), Dorothy Jentges, Amber Anderson, and Laura Herndon.

 Contributed photo

Come see me for all your large animal needs! Helen Rowland, DVM

  • Equine Powerfloat Dentistry
  • Preventative Equine Medicine
  • Emergency Medicine
  • Complete Bovine Herd Health
  • Bull Semen & Trich Testing
  • Portable Hydraulic Chute

Call 208-962-3450 or 208-983-5622 (cell)

Located at Cottonwood Livestock Auction 2151 Hwy 95 North

