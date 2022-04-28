Come see me for all your large animal needs! Helen Rowland, DVM
- Equine Powerfloat Dentistry
- Preventative Equine Medicine
- Emergency Medicine
- Complete Bovine Herd Health
- Bull Semen & Trich Testing
- Portable Hydraulic Chute
Call 208-962-3450 or 208-983-5622 (cell)
Located at Cottonwood Livestock Auction 2151 Hwy 95 North
