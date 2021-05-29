Davis Communications

Owners Brian and Leigh Davis

Offering:

  • Sales
  • Service
  • Installation 
  • 2-way radios and accessories
  • High-speed Satellite Internet 
  • CB Radios 
  • Accessories 
  • Antennas tuned
  • Sirius Satellite Radios

208-926-4439

New location! 103 Mulledy Rd., Kooskia, ID

