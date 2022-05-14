Offering:
- Facials
- Chemical Peels
- Microneedling
- Treatment of Minor Skin Irregularities
- Lash/Brow Tinting
- Botox and Dermal Filler Clinics
Lindsay Denuit, Licensed Esthetician, is the owner of Dermafit Advanced Aesthetics. Lindsay found her calling in skincare over 15 years ago, working with many different cosmetic surgeons and dermatologists, assisting them with laser treatments. To make an appointment with Lindsay, or for information on injectable clinics call today.
507 West Main Street, Grangeville
Call 208-451-5426
