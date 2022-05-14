Dermafit Advanced Aesthetics 2022 photo

Donna Bierut, FNP-BC and Lindsay Denuit, Owner/Licensed Esthetician.

 Contributed photo

Offering:

  • Facials
  • Chemical Peels
  • Microneedling
  • Treatment of Minor Skin Irregularities
  • Lash/Brow Tinting
  • Botox and Dermal Filler Clinics

Lindsay Denuit, Licensed Esthetician, is the owner of Dermafit Advanced Aesthetics. Lindsay found her calling in skincare over 15 years ago, working with many different cosmetic surgeons and dermatologists, assisting them with laser treatments. To make an appointment with Lindsay, or for information on injectable clinics call today.

507 West Main Street, Grangeville

Call 208-451-5426

