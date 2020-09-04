Devin's Home Care

Beth Keeler and Eddy Devin, RN (owners), and "Flip" (customer service)

Devin’s Home Care brings quality home care into your home - where and when you need it. Whatever your needs - meal prep, personal hygiene, housekeeping, shopping, laundry, bathing, medication reminders - our trained, caring staff is available to help you. Devin’s Home Care works with Medicaid, the VA, Homemaker Program, LTC Insurance and private accounts. Call our office with any questions you may have without obligations. We are serious when we say, "Helping YOU is what we do!"

108 S. Mill St., Grangeville

Hours: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Call: 208-983-1237

