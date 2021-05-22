Diamond B Horses & Mules

Annie and Josh Bostrom

Offering:

  • Colt Starting
  • Mule Training
  • Tune-ups
  • Clinics
  • Horses & Mule Sales & Consignment Sales
  • Riding Lessons
  • Kids Horse Camps
  • June & July
  • Private & Group Lessons
  • Birthday Parties
  • XXX Macho Hancock 2021 Breeding Fee $500

Josh and Annie Bostrom

66 Cash Lane, Grangeville, ID 83530

www.diamondbquarterhorses.net

208-413-4349

Find on Facebook

