Diamond B Horses & Mules offers:
- Colt Starting
- Mule Training
- Tune-ups
- Horse and mule sales
- Consignment sales
- Riding lessons
XXX Macho Hacock 2020, breeding fee $500.
2010 Blue Roan Stallion, 24% Blue Valentine, pedigree goes back to King 16x, Joe Hancock 13x, Leo 6x, Driftwood 3x. UC Davis Tested Rn/Rn, guaranteed roan producer. Triple registered: AQHA, NFQHA, and 96% FQHR. Listed with APHA
66 Cash Lane, Grangeville, ID 83530
Call: 208-413-4349
Website: www.diamondbquarterhorses.net
Find us on Facebook.
