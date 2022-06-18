Early Bird Supply, a Grangeville business since 2009, provides a variety of service and products including an extensive list of building supplies such as lumber, insulation, electrical supplies, drywall, masonry, roofing, doors, windows and more. Other services include door and window rescreening, cut glass and Plexiglass, custom paint matching, bulk landscaping goods and in-house truss services. Estimates are free.

Open Monday – Saturday. Find us at 322 North D Street (or by using our convenient access off HWY 95).Call 208-983-5333.

