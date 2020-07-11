Early Bird Supply staff pic

L-R: Matt Brady (Manager), Jon Davidson, Curtis Graham (Assistant Manager), Rita Latimer, Andy Checketts, Breanna Bunce, Jeremy Johnson, Gil Teeter, Craig Hurlbut, Steve Momount. Not pictured: Tony Teel.

A Grangeville business since 2009, provides a variety of service and products including an extensive list of building supplies such as lumber, insulation, electrical supplies, drywall, masonry, roofing, doors, windows and more.

Other services include door and window rescreening, cut glass and Plexiglass, custom paint matching, bulk landscaping goods and in-house truss services. Estimates are free.

322 North D Street (or by using convenient access off of HWY 95)

Open: Monday-Saturday

Call: 208-983-5333

