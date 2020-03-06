Extreme Auto Repairs offers quality automotive repairs and maintenance on almost all gas and diesel vehicles, towing, and snowplowing. They also have ASE certified technicians, tires for sale and installation, new performance products, diagnostic scanning, and emission leak detection equipment.
1027 HWY 13
Hours: Monday - Friday 8AM - 5PM
Call: 208-983-0027
Email: extremeautorepair@live.com
Follow us on Facebook.com and Instagram @extremeautorepair0027 to see new products and services.
