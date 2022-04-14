We'll get you on the road again.
Open: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Located 1027 Highway 13.
Call: 208-983-0027
Email: extremeautorepair@live.com
Owners Gerad and Angela Poxleitner opened automotive repair shop in July of 2013 and have found themselves busy performing quality automotive repairs and services.
Throughout high school, their son Riley worked closely with his father to learn as much of the trade as possible. Since graduating in 2018, he has been a great full-time addition. Samantha, their daughter, also joined the team in 2018 as the company's service writer. Grandson, Roman is excited to hang out and spend time with the family almost everyday. They anticipate many years of a family owned and operated business serving the community.
They provide a variety of services, maintenance and repairs on almost all gas and diesel vehicles. Don't see it on the list? Just ask! They also offer towing (competitive rates) and snow plowing. Recently added services include tire sales and installation, and newer lines of performance products, diagnostic scanning for semis, emission leak detection equipment and an alignment machine!
