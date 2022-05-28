Farm Bureau Insurance offers insurance and investments. Open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, Farm Bureau Insurance has been in business since 1962 specializing in all farm and ranch insurance needs - home, auto and commercial. Farm Bureau handles life and health insurance as well as a full line of investments. Located at 104 South A, Grangeville. Farm Bureau can be reached by calling 208-983-2401.
