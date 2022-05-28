Farm Bureau Insurance

Audrey Payton, Mike Asker, Lacy Alm, Mark Vanderwall and Shelby Blewett.

 Contributed photo

Farm Bureau Insurance offers insurance and investments. Open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, Farm Bureau Insurance has been in business since 1962 specializing in all farm and ranch insurance needs - home, auto and commercial. Farm Bureau handles life and health insurance as well as a full line of investments. Located at 104 South A, Grangeville. Farm Bureau can be reached by calling 208-983-2401.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments