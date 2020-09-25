We are happy to serve you in our newly renovated facility!
Serving the area since 1982, Ferdinand Veterinary Clinic specializes in quality, compassionate care for your animals. Small animal services include medicine and surgery, dentistry, wellness exams, ultrasound, x-ray, in house lab work, select exotic animal services, and wellness and prescription diet foods. Large animal services include herd health, vaccines, reproductive services, and nutrition counseling. Equine services include wellness and illness care, dentistry, reproductive services, castrations, and ultrasound.
312 Main Street, Ferdinand
Office hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call: 208-962-3300
